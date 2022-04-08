Production Coordinators
Dramatic Director: Lindsay Spangler
Technical Coordinator: Sean Jackson
Accompanist: Bettsy Kalb, Samantha White
Choreographer: Caitie Jugenheimer
Orchestra Rehearsal Accompanist: Samantha White
Costume Services: Carol Brown
Makeup Director: Amy Roberson Dudley
Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio
Podium Partner
Editor of Publications: Aubrey Kimble
Art Consultant: Makenna Hampton
Ticket/Box Office Coordinators: Chrissy Hunter, Nancy Hunter
Production Coordinators, Lighting, Props, and Technical Staff:
Kade Belcher, Makenna Hampton, Kyin Lewis, Griffin Martinez, Mollie Free, Ryan Skaggs, Eli Porter
Sound Coordinator: Sean Jackson
Prop Master: Makenna Hampton
Special Thanks:
All Parents, Patrons and Mason County Teachers/Staff
D &D Catering, M&M Custom Framing,
Nancy Hunter, Katie Hunter, Brooke Sparks, Amanda Jolley, Sallie McNeill, Marshall Wallace,
Kortney Mills
Carol Brown and James Ruark