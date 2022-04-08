Ranger Steel Presents the 2021-2022 Concert Season

Barnum

The Broadway Hit

A Mason County Musical Production

Produced and Presented By

The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra

Friday April 22, Saturday April 23, Sunday April 24

Music by Cy Coleman

Lyrics by Michael Stewart

Book by Mark Bramble

Originally Produced on the Broadway Stage by Jude Gordon, Cy Coleman, Maurice and Lois F. Rosenfeld in association with Irwin and

Kennth Feld.

Presented by Arrangement with

Concord Theatricals

422 S. White Oak Road Normal, IL 61761

Rick Ross, Superintendent of Mason County Schools

Seth Faulkner, Principal, Mason County High School

Charlie Hunter, Producer and Conductor

Lindsay Spangler, Director

Sean Jackson, Technical Producer

Bettsy Kalb, Accompanist

Samantha White, Student Accompanist

No Flash Photography or Video Recording is Permitted

Presented with the Annual Support of

THE BANK OF MAYSVILLE

Member FDIC