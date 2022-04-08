STOBER Drives, Inc. has named Mallory Bane and Raevin Mitchell winners of the 2022 Ashley Hurst and Ray Williams Memorial Scholarship.

Mallory Bane, of Tollesboro, is the daughter of Todd Bane and Iola and Chris Owens. Bane attends Lewis County High School where she participates in Beta Club, Drama, and FBLA and is her senior class president, she helps with Vacation Bible School, concessions, and cleaning up the fairgrounds. Not only does Bane stay involved in her school and community activities, she also works part-time as a Kroger eCommerce Clerk. Bane’s work ethic, responsibility, and commitment are a testament to her exceptional dedication and perseverance. After graduation, Bane plans to attend Northern Kentucky University and major in Elementary Education.

Raevin Mitchell is the daughter of Tad and Desiree Mitchell of West Union. Mitchell attends Manchester High School where she is a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, golf, student council, cheer, and basketball. She also helps with pee-wee basketball camp and Knothole baseball, but her favorite activity is golf. Mitchell’s passion for golf was instrumental in establishing the girl’s golf program at Manchester High School. Not only does Mitchell plan to participate in golf in college, she also hopes to eventually include the sport as part of her career path. After high school, Mitchell plans to major in Marketing at Shawnee State University.

The Ray Williams and Ashley Hurst Memorial Scholarship was established in remembrance of two employees who passed away during their employment at STOBER and has awarded two $500 scholarships each year since 2016.

The scholarship is first open to family members of full-time STOBER employees. If there are no qualified applicants from STOBER families, the scholarship opens to all graduating seniors of local high schools including Bracken, Mason, Fleming, Lewis, Robertson, Adams, and Brown counties. Applicants must be pursuing college or trade school after graduation and must have at least a 3.0 GPA and complete an essay as part of the application.

Bane and Mitchell were honored with a reception at STOBER on April 6.