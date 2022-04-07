CAST BACKGROUND

Phineas Taylor Barnum…Jacob Brown is a senior bass for the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Jacob was the Munchkin Mayor in The Wizard of Oz, a Chimney Sweep in Mary Poppins, George Gershwin in Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Race in Newsies. Jacob was selected as a Bass, for the Kentucky All-State Chorus 2022. Jacob Brown is the son of Paula and Owen Brown.

Charity Barnum…Camden Walton is a sophomore soprano for the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Camden was a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, a chorus member in Mary Poppins, a member of the chorus in The Little Mermaid, and Albert in Newsies. Camden is the daughter of Paula and Kursten Walton.

Ringmaster/James A. Bailey…Cole Wright is a junior violinist in the orchestra. Cole was Romeo in Newsies. Cole is the son of Corey and Mindi Wright.

Joice Heth… Libby Ishmael is a junior alto for the concert choir. Libby was a munchkin in The Wizard of Oz. Libby is the daughter of Angie and Chad Ishmael.

Amos Scudder…Nathaniel Ferguson is a senior tenor in the concert Choir. Nathaniel was Kennith In Thoroughly Modern Millie and Seitz in Newsies. Nathaniel is the son of Rachel and Rodney Riddle.

Mrs. Stratton…Aubrey Kimble is a senior soprano in the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Aubrey was a chorus member in Cinderella, Mary Poppins, and The Little Mermaid as well as the Lullaby League in The Wizard of Oz, Daphne in Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Bunsen in Newsies. Aubrey is the daughter of Holly and Robbie Kimble.

Mr. Stratton…Cooper Rolph is a junior violinist for the orchestra. Cooper was a member of the chorus in Cinderella, a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, a member of the chorus in Mary Poppins, and Oscar Delancey in Newsies. Cooper is the son of Kirk and Kirsten Rolph.

Tom Thumb…Joseph Hazlett is a sophomore bass in the concert choir and a violinist in the orchestra. Joseph was a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, and a chorus member for Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid. Joseph is the son of Todd Hazlett and Jessica Hazlett.

Julius Goldschmidt…Silas Bothman is a senior violinist for the orchestra. Silas was a member of the pit orchestra for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Morris Delancey in Newsies. Silas Bothman is the son of Jerry Bothman and Christina Bothman.

Jenny Lind…Sarah Gerhard is a junior soprano in the concert choir. Sarah was a member of the chorus in The Wizard of Oz and Mary Poppins as well as Les in Newsies. Sarah was selected as a Soprano, for the Kentucky All-State Chorus 2022. Sarah is the daughter of Nathan and Beth Gerhard.

Concertmaster…Makenna Hampton is a senior cellist for the orchestra. Makenna was a member of the production staff for Thoroughly Modern Millie, Newsies, and Ms. Jacobi in Newsies. Makenna is the daughter Sarah and Jeremy Hampton.

Wilton…Presley Flora is a sophomore soprano in the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Presley was a Munchkin in the Wizard of Oz, a chorus member in Mary Poppins, a chorus member in The Little Mermaid and Les in Newsies. Presley is the daughter of Chris and Jorell Flora.

Blues Singer…Haleigh King is a senior alto for the concert choir. Haleigh was selected as a Alto, for the Kentucky All-State Chorus 2022. Haleigh is the daughter of Stephanie Eischen.