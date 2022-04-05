Home 719 Correction 719 Correction April 5, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Rev. Michael Sweeney said there will not be a vote at Kentucky’s United Methodist Church Annual Conference in June regarding the church splitting. It will be decided at the General Conference in 2024. View Comments Editor's Picks Local educator participates in Marine Educator Workshop Ledger Independent - November 30, 2024 AUGUSTA — A local educator received an award of completion for a Marine Educator Workshop she was selected for. Day 14: Fred Wiesener Ledger Independent - November 27, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Boat Club and Lions Club respond to filed motion to dismiss... Ledger Independent - November 21, 2024 RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Boat Club and Ripley Lions Club have asked the Brown County Court not to dismiss their complaint against the Village of Ripley in a recent filing. Two arrested in connection with fatal collision Ledger Independent - November 21, 2024 A fatal traffic collision in Maysville is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Post 8. McHughs muse over their Broomsticks theatre debut Ledger Independent - November 20, 2024 When Sean McHugh and Katie McHugh Parker were approached about the Maysville Children’s Theatre performing a play based on their book Broomsticks: Once Upon a Maysville Moon, they were shocked and in awe. Load more