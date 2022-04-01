The Maysville Branch of the American Association of University Women was held on March 22, at deSha’s Restaurant.

The meeting was called to order by President Sharyn White-Coe. She welcomed nine members and three guests with a quote from Ukraine President Zelensky, which read “It is a victory when the weapons fall silent and people speak up.” Then the group had a moment of silence for the people of the Ukraine. Each member took home sunflower from the table bouquet which is the state flower of the Ukraine.

The treasurer’s report was given by Peg Crum and it was approved.

Under old business, the group discussed their plans to hold a Historic House Tour in Maysville as a fundraiser. This plan has been delayed twice because of the pandemic and the discussion was all in favor of scheduling the event in June. Marti Insko, chair of the event, said that plans are in place and that once the homeowners are again notified and approve, plans will begin to move forward. Kim Savage volunteered to co-chair the event.

Student scholarships for Fall of 2022 were discussed and it was decided that we would sponsor two candidates. There will be further discussion of the scholarships in the April meeting.

Following the business session, White-Coe introduce the speaker, Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill. Mayor Cotterill was well received as she spoke about her role as mayor, plans in place for Maysville, current status of the city, and she acknowledged questions from the group.

Upcoming area events were noted by the group and White-Coe announced that the next meeting would be held on Tuesday, April 26, at deShas with Rebecca Walker Palmer, CASA director, as the speaker.

Anyone interested in joining AAUW should contact Sharyn White-Coe swhitecoe@yahoo.com or any member of the Maysville Branch.