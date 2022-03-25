March 25, 2022
FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law Thursday a business-backed bill providing another round of coronavirus-related relief to Kentucky employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments.
March 25, 2022
Friday Photos
March 25, 2022
Robert Roe
March 25, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Physical and occupational therapists and athletic trainers will now be required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under a new Michigan law that follows the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
March 25, 2022
Over the past few years, Jonny Griffis has invested millions of dollars in his legal marijuana farm in northern Michigan, which produces extracts to be used in things like gummy bears and vape oils.
March 25, 2022
Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.
March 25, 2022
A Maysville woman was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision, Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said.
March 25, 2022
Maysville Lions Club members met March 17, with President Angela Jett calling the meeting to order. She welcomed a friend of the Lions Club, Marty Mastin, always there at auction time supporting us. Glenn George led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Robbie Detro the blessing before the meal.
March 25, 2022
March 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
March 25, 2022
Maysville police are investigating an incident of road rage that took place on Tuesday, according to Assistant Police Chief Mike Palmer.