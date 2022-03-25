Beshear signs bill giving COVID-related relief to businesses FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law Thursday a business-backed bill providing another round of coronavirus-related relief to Kentucky employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments.

Michigan law adds mandatory reporters after Nassar scandal LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Physical and occupational therapists and athletic trainers will now be required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under a new Michigan law that follows the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

High from hemp: States wrestle with chemically made THC Over the past few years, Jonny Griffis has invested millions of dollars in his legal marijuana farm in northern Michigan, which produces extracts to be used in things like gummy bears and vape oils.

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, has died Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.

Car crash proves fatal for Maysville woman A Maysville woman was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision, Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said.

Maysville Lions Club holds March meeting Maysville Lions Club members met March 17, with President Angela Jett calling the meeting to order. She welcomed a friend of the Lions Club, Marty Mastin, always there at auction time supporting us. Glenn George led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Robbie Detro the blessing before the meal.

Bracken County District Court March 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding: