Maysville Lions Club members met March 17, with President Angela Jett calling the meeting to order. She welcomed a friend of the Lions Club, Marty Mastin, always there at auction time supporting us. Glenn George led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Robbie Detro the blessing before the meal.

Secretary Pat Steimle presented the minutes of the March 3, meeting with the president making corrections. Pat advised that election of officers to take place so she can forward to international. Tom Jett made the motion to accept and Robbie Detro seconded the motion and carried.

Tom advised that he checked the eyeglass receptacle and 17 pairs of glasses were donated by the community. Glenn George has the solar lights to be placed around the receptacle and asked for help.

Treasurer Mike Walton advised all accounts are up to date. Angela advised that a thank you note was received from Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation thanking the Club for the donation in honor of St. Patrick senior and basketball player, Allison Hughes, a finalist for Miss Kentucky basketball. She and Justin Becker of Robinson County were named Players of the Year.

Robbie Dettro made the motion to accept this report and Pat Steimle seconded the motion and carried.

Scholarship Chairman Roger Owens needs to address applications for high school seniors at St. Patrick and Mason County Schools and those in college.

Auction: The upcoming Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction is set for April 4 – 9. Angela advised that all items donated must be in by March 31, as she is now downloading the information into the computer system and doesn’t want to be deluged at the last minute.

Angela is scheduling a meeting for March 31, to make final plans for the auction and all members should bring contact sheets with donations at this time, and to make ready for April 4.

Mike Walton is doing scheduling of auctioneers and members answering phones. Angela will be inputting bids and Pat advised that she would help with filing. Inputting of “Bucks for Luck” yet to be scheduled.

Marty Mastin made a suggestion that we have “guest auctioneers.” Several suggestions are in the works, and a guest is scheduled for two nights.

With no further business, Tom Jett made the motion to adjourn and Robbie seconded the motion and carried.