March 8, Judge Jay Delaney presiding:

Jeffrey Allen Barker, 52, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity in receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, complicity in tampering with physical evidence, hearing on April 11.

Jeffrey Allen Barker, 52, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence od drugs/alcohol second offense, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on April 11.

Jane Margaret Coghe, 36, probation violation, disposition on April 11.

David Allen Price, 53, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on April 11.

David Allen Price, 53, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree persistent felony offender, suppression hearing on April 11.

Sarah Frances Williams, 41, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of controlled substances, pretrial conference on April 11.