A benefit for Mackenzie Forman Mud Sling will be conducted at the Tollesboro Lions Club, Saturday, March 26. Gates open at noon and the event begins at 2 p.m. The Tollesboro Lions Club will donate the proceeds from all food sales and gate money toward the benefit.

At the March 14, meeting, the club approved the use of the Tollesboro Lions Club Community Park Walking Track as a training center for special needs adults training for the Special Olympics. Special needs adults will be utilizing the blacktop walking track for training. The group will led by Lighthouse Farms and plans to train on Mondays and Thursdays at the Fairgrounds to compete in future scheduled Special Olympics events.

At the March 22, meeting the club approved the erection of a four-foot black chain-link fence to be placed around the new playground at a cost of $5,526.62 to improve the safety of children utilizing the playground as well as making it easier for parents to watch over their young children. The majority of the cost of this improvement is from donations specifically towards the playground.