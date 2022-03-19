The Maysville Knights of Columbus announced this year’s raffle winners of its St. Patrick’s Day Cash Give Away.

David Swolsky of Augusta won the top prize of $1,500. Maysville resident Martha Tierney won $1,000. Rachel Fontes took home the third-place prize of $500 while Judy Adamson of Maysville won $250.

Proceeds will allow the Knights to continue efforts in supporting its community outreach programs, including its annual holiday meals for those throughout the area.

Those who assisted in ticket sales include Kenton Station Golf Course, Kentucky Liquor, O’Rourke’s Pub, McKay’s Studio, Lasting Impressions Salon and Spa, Merle Norman’s and Tater’s Tavern. St. Patrick School Lso assisted in this year’s successful event.