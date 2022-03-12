March 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Randall Brittin Bloomfield, 34, speeding 10 miles over the limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Ashley N. Bradford, 28, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Brandon Scott Coffey, 29, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Noah Conner, 25, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 15.

Noah Ramsey Conner, 25, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 15.

Dylan Raye Eaton, 23, no/expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.

Christopher Paul Eversole, 33, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Jhonas J. Francisco, 30, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Julianni R. Giordano, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 22.

Robert Clayton Goodman, 27, speeding 10 miles over limit, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Kyle Andrew Honan, 32, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 5.

Leah Huff, 19, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 22.Gregory Thomas Jones, 21, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Nicholas Meyer, 28, speeding 10 miles over limit, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notify DOT.

David A. Miller, 32, second-degree assault domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 22.

Kayla Dawn Roberts, 35, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Mercadez Marie Sims, 30, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, summons on April 12.

Emily Ann Smith, 30, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Cheyenne M. Solak, 24, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 15.

Cheyenne M. Solak, 24, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 15.

Kirsten B. Stewart, 33, speeding 20 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Joseph Michael Stitt, 30, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, notify DOT.

David C. Thomas, 55, theft of services, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 5.

Justin Goald Wade, 42, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

James Austin Whiteman, 24, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 22.

Lauren Mae Williams, 22, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Katelyn Marie Pulaski, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, operating on suspended/revoked license, giving officer false identifying information, bound to grand jury.

Tiffany L. Workman, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.