Hunter Alexander Hamilton completed apprenticeships in funeral directing and embalming in 2021, passed the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors licensure exams, and is now fully licensed to practice in the state of Kentucky.

He is employed at Brell and Son Funeral Home, Inc. where he also serves as vice president of the corporation.

Hunter is the son of Coletta Brell Hamilton, a funeral director and current president of Brell and Son, and the late Donnie Wayne Hamilton. He is a 2015 graduate of Ripley High School and a firefighter for the Aberdeen Huntington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

James A. Brell Sr., a 1949 graduate of the Cincinnati College of Embalming, and Mildred Brell purchased the business in 1961. Following their deaths, their son, James A. Brell Jr. and daughter, Coletta Brell Hamilton continued to operate the business until the death of James Brell Jr. in 2020.

Hunter is the third generation of the Brell family to carry on the firm’s tradition, which is Maysville’s oldest family-owned and operated funeral home, dating back to 1896.

Hunter earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and during their December 2021 Commencement exercises was awarded the Arthur J. Russler Memorial Award in recognition of outstanding achievement in the practice of embalming.

Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, formerly the Cincinnati College of Embalming, is the oldest mortuary science college in the United States. CCMS was established in 1882 and has been providing the death care profession with licensed, fully trained professionals for over 137 years. They are regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and professionally accredited by the American Board of Funeral Service Education