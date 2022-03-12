The Lewisburg Homemakers Club met on Tuesday, March 1, at the Extension Office for their monthly meeting. Those attending were Vicky Dwelly, Brenda Frodge, Maxine Gallagher, Alice Garlitz, Martha Howe, Cathy Manning, Millie Pitakis, Anne Pollitt, Mary Dawn Newell and Linda Cook.

An inspiring devotion was given by Millie Pitakis titled “With Joy in my Heart, I am ready to Grow.”

Members answered the roll call with their favorite Kentucky Proud product. Alice Garlitz’s honey was the overwhelming favorite product.

Special guest Captain Kyle Carpenter of the Maysville Fire Department demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers. Members were given the opportunity to use an extinguisher. The club expressed its appreciation for all the fire departments do to protect our community.

Cathy Manning, Family and Individual Chair, provided information on chronic stress in today’s world. She also shared information on food waste habits and how to reduce food waste at home.

4-H Chair, Millie Pitakis, announced that the county has a new 4-H agent, Trevor Cole.

International Chair, Brenda Frodge, shared information on projects and programs that are implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals. These programs include the issues of poverty and hunger.

The program was given by Cathy Manning. She provided information on the techniques of restoring cast iron, its use, and Dutch oven cooking.

Vicky Dwelly, president, closed the meeting with a quote from Lady Bird Johnson. “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.”

Members played a game on the U.S. Presidents. The door prize, a pretty basket of miniature pansies, was won by Mary Dawn Newell.