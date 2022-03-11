Members of the Maysville Lions Club met March 3, with President Angela Jett calling the meeting to order. Michael Walton gave the devotional before the meal and Anthony Ventura led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Bill Boggs brought dinner, and all enjoyed from Bob Evans.

Treasurer’s report, Mike Walton asked Robbie Detro to report all bills up to date and in good standing. Charlie Calvert made the motion to accept and Pat seconded the motion and carried.

Angela informed Mary Lou Irwin that all rental agreements are in the cupboard.

Pat brought up the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation upcoming Mr. and Miss Basketball dinner in which St. Patrick Senior, Allison Hughes, is a candidate for Miss Basketball. The information packet was passed around detailing the event. Lion Secretary notified us that the event was sold out. However, she made a motion that a donation be made to Kentucky Lions Foundation in honor of Allison Hughes. Motion carried.

Roger Owens advised that he has been in contact with the Diocese of Covington regarding hosting a food pantry monthly. He advised that St. Patrick Pastor Andrew Young has been notified, he advised no space on parish-school campus. Members agreed to have it at Clubhouse. The diocesan person Roger has invited to be a guest speaker in late April.

The rest of the long meeting was discussing members contacting businesses requesting donations. Packets with contacts and item/s donated in 2019 due to COVID, had to cancel. Letters informing owners/managers of donations were sent the week of March 1 and Lions have copies for their information. The Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction is April 4-9. Members are reminded that their contacts with donated items are to be taken to Angela Jett the week of March 21, or before, so she can download items into the computer.

Angela advised that she, Tom, Anthony and Nicole Ventura prepared a mailing of over 300 letters to businesses in the community asking for their support.

Robbie advised that he put a banner at Hardee’s advertising and bringing awareness to the community of the upcoming auction.

Mike advised that he has been in contact with The Ledger Independent and with Robert Roe at WFTM. WFTM’s Travis Staggs took pictures of the auction donations and hopes he does this again for publication in the Ledger.

Discussion led by Glenn George on future computer issues with Anthony and Larry Crowe and to meet with David Sugarbaker.

Our next meeting is March 17, 6:30 p.m. New members and guests are welcome.

With no further business Angela asked for a motion to adjourn just as the late Joe King, Jr. Anthony Ventura made the motion to adjourn and Tom Jett seconded the motion and carried.