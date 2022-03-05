James Jason Barnoski to Mary Susan Fulton, 710 Clarks Run Road, no monetary consideration.
Gayl Patricia Woityra, Michael James Woityra and Diane Woityra to Michael James Woityra and Diane Woityra, 7023 Owens Pike, no monetary consideration.
Laura Puente and Andy Gonzales to Dawn Vogel and Jeremiah Eury, 420 East Third Street, $7,000.
Gerald R. Rice and Sherry B. Rice to J T H Holdings LLC, 214, 216 and 218 Lee Street, $60,000.
Joseph Coblentz and Rose Ellen Coblentz to Jacob Schwartz and Doris Schwartz, 5961 US Highway 68 May’s Lick, $285,000.
Mark Kennedy to Carrie Anne Planck, 1.254 Acres Overlook Lane, $5,000.
Jack Williams and Julia Williams to Jeremie L. Bretz and Heather N. Bretz, 9004 Sprindale Road, no monetary consideration.
Jack Williams and Julia Williams to Jeremie L. Bretz, Three Tracts Mount Carmel Road, no monetary consideration.
Bobbi Ann Steward, Joseph Steward, Richard Steward Jr., Genevieve Steward, June Walker, Marilyn Turner and Capital One Bank USA NA to Kentucky Housing Corporation, 422 Central Avenue, $36,000.
Charles E. Staggs to Kentucky Housing Corporation, 2094 Lucretia Street, $53,671.53.
Roger L. Humphries to Jeremy Scott Jolly and Hunter Alexis Jolly, 1426 East Second Street, $42,000.
Monte D. Cooper Estate, Trudi C. Thacker and Barry Thacker to Mary McNeill Muse, 2107 Buckingham Square, $100,000.
Joseph Lengacher and Miriam Lengacher to J and M Properties of Kentucky LLC, Lot Four Valley View Subdivision, $1.
Michael A. Hayes to Richard Turner, 1435 Forest Avenue, $28,000.