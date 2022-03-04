The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met the evening of Tuesday, March 1, at Pasquales.

President Carla Padgett welcomed eight members in attendance and two guests, Leah Padgett and Miss Thea Jefferson. The blessing was offered by Pat Lively. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the February meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Laura Jefferson. Seconded by Kathy Phillips. Approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was given by Sara Fryman. Motion to accept the report was made by Kathy Phillips. Seconded by Pat Lively. Approved by all.

Members discussed potential recipients for the 2022 Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund.

Members collected $85 for the March of Dimes. The club will collect for the Lions Club Bucks for Luck at the April meeting.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Bob Evans.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Sharon Cooper and seconded by Pat Lively. The meeting was adjourned.