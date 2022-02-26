Feb. 22, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Tyler Blevins, 31, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 1.

Rachel E. Elliott, 44, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rachel E. Elliott, 44, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Edward Grayson, 20, giving officer false identifying information $100 fine, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense $150 fine.

Joshua Obrian Heaggans, 34, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired other state registration, failure to appear show cause.

Tony Moore, 61, receiving stolen property under $1,000, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 22.

Waylon Plank, 24, theft by deception, serve 90 days with conditional release.

Waylon D. Plank, 24, all terrain vehicle violations, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 22.