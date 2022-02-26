Feb. 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Kathleen D. Brammer, 53, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Marlene Courtney Clouse, 57, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

James William Fore, 35, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Brandon L. Hadden, 39, license plate not legible, operating on suspended/revoked license, second-degree fleeing/evading police, pretrial conference on April 26.

Avord Stanley Hampton, 28, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 1.

Connie F. Holland, 60, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.

Anthony C. Hudson, 56, speeding 17 miles over limit, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Billy Ethan Ray Hunt, 17, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine.

Thomas Jay Jones, 44, speeding 25 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no/expired registration plates, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on March 22.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no motorcycle license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on March 22.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no operator license, pretrial conference on March 22.

Christopher Neal Swisshelm, 28, speeding 10 miles over limit, $20 fine plus court costs.

Sterling Washington Thompson, 58, speeding 25 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Charles Wayne Vancleve, 31, none/improper use of temporary tag when required, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on March 15.

Rachel Ann Vice, 58, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Seeley S. Morgan, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 60 days with conditional release, no/expired registration plates $100 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, improper registration plate $100 fine plus court costs.

Seeley S. Morgan, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license, $250 fine, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Brandi Lashel Taylor, 30, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Brian James Teter, 58, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Tiffany L. Workman, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.