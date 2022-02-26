Feb. 16, Judge Brian C. McCloud presiding:

Nicholas Buckler, 31, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old two counts, pretrial conference on March 16.

Elizabeth Garrison, 64, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances two counts serve five years.

William R. Highfield, 51, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense serve 10 years, first-degree fleeing/evading police serve five years concurrently, failure to or improper signal dismissed, first-degree persistent felony offender serve 10 years.

Tyler M. Jordan, 25, incest forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age, first-degree rape/strong-arm, first-degree sexual abuse, pretrial conference on March 2.

Scotty Griffitt, 41, non support, pretrial conference on May 3.

Jerry W. Kibler, 33, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on March 15.

Billy Joe Lightner, 18, third-degree burglary four counts, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 five counts, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 22.

Travis McKee, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 12.

Linda Marie Powell, 36, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear show cause.

Savannah R. Stamper, 21, speeding six miles over limit, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, careless driving, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8.

Michael Thomas, 41, all terrain vehicle violations, operating on expired license, failure to maintain insurance, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8.

Joanna Bloomfield, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 12.

Damien Hebbeler, 18, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Damien J. Hebbeler, 18, disregarding stop sign, no operator license, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lindsey Huber, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alexis Marie Helms, 19, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Clayton D. Burriss, 48, first-degree wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 22.

Susan L. Stanfield, 50, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 12.

Jeffrey Allen Barker, 52, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity in receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, complicity in tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on March 8.

Jane Margaret Coghe, 36, probation violation, pretrial hearing on March 8.

David Allen Price, 53, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on March 8.

Sarah Frances Williams, 41, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 8.