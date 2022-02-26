Thursday, Feb. 17 Maysville Lions President, Angela Jett, welcomed a long-time friend to our club, Marty Mastin.

Bill Boggs led the devotional, in memory of the late Joe King, Jr. Michael Walton led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Following dinner, Secretary Pat Steimle read the minutes of the Dec. 16, 2021 meeting. Due to snow on Jan. 6, the meeting was canceled.

Mike Walton, Treasurer, presented the financial report and all bills paid and up to date.

Angela read a card from the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation congratulating the Maysville Lions CLub for celebrating its 93rd anniversary. The Club was chartered Feb. 28, 1929. A note was sent as well thanking us for our continued service to our community.

Mary Lou brought up borrowing of tables and chairs from the Clubhouse. Glenn George suggested nothing leaves the Clubhouse. These items are now all accounted for. Lion President showed a form she designed to be signed with date borrowed, date to be returned and Lion responsible. Motion was made and approved. All have labels indicating the owner.

Glenn had a copy of Camp Discovery newsletter for all to read.

Glenn advised that the solar lights are ready to be installed, and also that help is needed in installing them around the receptacle where citizens can place used eyeglasses for recycling.

Pat made a motion to send a donation to Seddon United Methodist for the Children’s ministry in memory of Joe King, Jr.

Angela led the discussion of the upcoming Lions Club Radio Auction in April.

Mike advised that he has been in discussion on the donor of the car.

Angela asked all members if they are comfortable in working at the auction in April, and all advised they are. Marty Mastin, a friend of our Lions Club, has been working with us for many years in many capacities. We have several friends of our club who come yearly to help in various areas.

A long discussion in the planning took place, and will continue.

Glenn George, Larry Crowe and Anthony Ventura, have been meeting with David Sugarbaker in programming the computer, planning stages of programming letters to donors and other forms needed. Members have worked the auction for many years and understand the role of each Lion, and members understand the flow of the auction able to help in other areas, meet deadlines, especially donor contacts..

Reminder that first quarter dues are due.

The next meeting is March 3 at 6:30 p.m.