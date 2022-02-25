Doomed To Repeat It It’s started. After months of posturing and threats and warnings, Russia has begun military operations against Ukraine.

Pelosi versus the Progressives It took more than a year, but Congressional Democrats, facing the prospect of losing their majorities, have concluded the most effective way to mitigate disaster during the midterms this November would be to erase the public perception that it is controlled by far left socialism.

Temporary sales tax cut needed for Kentucky families Kentucky’s economy is on fire, with record-breaking investments and job creation across the commonwealth, and we have the best budget outlook in 25 years. We see our destiny as leaders rapidly approaching, with more opportunities than ever before for our families and our children.

KYTC: Permits required for changes, additions along highways State officials want to know if you’ve got plans to build a house, advertise your business, or install new water lines along a state highway in this new year.

Checkup Maysville Utility personnel, Greg England (pictured) and Assistant Manager Greg Wilson perform maintenance to ensure proper equipment performance. Regular maintenance helps maintain water pressure and quality throughout our community, officials said.

The Jackie Robinson you probably didn’t know Even casual baseball fans know that Jackie Robinson became Major League Baseball’s first black player, that he had a stellar career with the Brooklyn Dodgers that included Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards.

Adequate Accommodations “I can always sleep in my rain jacket,” my husband Peter announced.

OU releases Dean’s List for fall More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.