Don Brewer to Lorie Brewer, 5.305 Acre Parcel on Salem Ridge Road, no monetary consideration.
Teresa Glosser and Keith Robinson to Mark Shane Kennedy, Half Interest in six Acres on Taylor Mill Turnpike Road, $5,000.
Teresa Glosser and Keith Robinson to Mark Kennedy, 36 Acres on Kentucky Highway 11, $60,000.
Roy Powell and Amber Powell to J and J Rentals Inc., 352 East Fourth Street, $9,000.
Mercedes C. Graves, Mercedes Goodwin and Brandon Alan Goodwin to Zachary Kinnett, 2053 Johnson Street Dover, $60,000.
Cheryl Boone Perry to Ronald E. Perry Jr., 8226 Orangeburg Road, no monetary consideration.
Carleen Applegate Lutz to Anthony Wheary and Sheri Wheary, 9797 Mason Lewis Road, $26,500.
Deborah Jean Downing to J and M Properties of Kentucky LLC, Lot 22 Valley View Subdivision, $53,000.
Helen L. Tull to Jeremy Lynn Tull and Marainda Kay Tull, 8027 Orangeburg Road, no monetary consideration.
Carol L. Bussell and Darrell Bussell to Ernie Young, 1705 Ash Street, $117,500.
Claire F. Pfeffer, Elizabeth Hockaday and Mary Pfeffer to Beverly Pfeffer, 1927 Old Main Street One Half Divided Interest, no monetary consideration.