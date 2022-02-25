More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

The dean’s list includes the following students:

College of Arts and Sciences student Ridge Cook III of Mount Orab .

College of Arts and Sciences student Josie Myers of Peebles .

College of Business student Bonnie Simpkins of Seaman .

Scripps College of Communication student Lillian Barry of Winchester .

Scripps College of Communication student Adam Mugnaini of Mount Orab .

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Madison Davis of Georgetown .

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student John Fisher II of Lake Waynoka .

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Bailey Tolliver of Hamersville .

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Sophia Barry of Winchester .

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Ethan Brooks of Sardinia .

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Evan Brooks of Sardinia .

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Madison Beekman of Peebles .

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Shanna Cole of West Union .

Honors Tutorial College student Samarra Wagoner of Mount Orab .

OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.