More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
The dean’s list includes the following students:
College of Arts and Sciences student Ridge Cook III of Mount Orab .
College of Arts and Sciences student Josie Myers of Peebles .
College of Business student Bonnie Simpkins of Seaman .
Scripps College of Communication student Lillian Barry of Winchester .
Scripps College of Communication student Adam Mugnaini of Mount Orab .
Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Madison Davis of Georgetown .
Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student John Fisher II of Lake Waynoka .
Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Bailey Tolliver of Hamersville .
Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Sophia Barry of Winchester .
Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Ethan Brooks of Sardinia .
Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Evan Brooks of Sardinia .
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Madison Beekman of Peebles .
College of Health Sciences and Professions student Shanna Cole of West Union .
Honors Tutorial College student Samarra Wagoner of Mount Orab .
OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.