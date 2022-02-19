Feb. 1, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Jacob Bentley, 39, improper registration plate, operating on suspended/revoked license, possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 15.

Ryan C. Bloomfield, 34, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear show cause.

Tara Bryan, 46, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 10.

James R. Dyer, 41, illegal taking or pursuit of wild deer/turkey, resident hunting/trapping without a permit, regulations to implement KRS 150 purpose, possession of marijuana, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 8.

Kimberly Jo Hall, 40, theft by deception under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Franklin Thomas Purvis, 35, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear show cause.

Lonnie Eugene Kennedy, 41,first-degree criminal mischief, serve 12 months with conditional release.

Danny Logan, 36, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenton L. Swingler, 20, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $50 fine.

Matthew Zornes, 32, fourth-degree assault child abuse, pretrial conference on May 10.

Steven Brown, 43, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 8.

Rex A. Littleton, 34, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, reckless driving, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Johnny Riley, 42, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.