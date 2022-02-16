Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. The include:

Josh Coleman of Maysville, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Premedical Studies

Ian Collins of Georgetown, Ohio earning a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics, Quantitative Economics, Mathematics & Statistics

Matthew Johnson of Fayetteville, Ohio earning a Bachelor of Arts in University Studies

Makenna Malcom of Peebles, Ohio earning a B.S. in Art in Art Education

Walker Wood of Maysville, earning a B.S. in Business in Accountancy

