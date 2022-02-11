Feb. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Kacey L. Burke, 25, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 16.

Stephanie Copas, 38, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, summons on March 2.

Stephania Crawford, 46, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Eric Funkhouser, 46, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notice on March 7.

Lordale Grandison, 59, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 4.

Lordale Grandison, 59, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 4.

Brandon Michael Morgan, 34, no/expired registration plates dismissed, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, operating motor vehicle with expired license dismissed plus court costs.

Matthew Bryan Porter, 35, cultivation of marijuana five or more plants first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 5.

Caleb Nathaniel Roberts, 23, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on March 9.

Felicia A. Beers, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on March 2.

Felicia Ann Beers, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense two counts, pretrial conference on March 2.

Rachel Boyd, 43, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 2.

Rachel L. Boyd, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, public intoxication on controlled substances, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 2.

Christopher K. Fite, 34, third-degree sexual abuse, pretrial conference on March 21.

Myrtle Fraley, 35, harassing communications, failure to appear, summons on March 9.

Patricia Lee Hargett, 39, controlled substance prescription not in original container serve 90 days with conditional release, third-degree possession of controlled substances serve 90 days concurrently with conditional release, court costs waived.

Dexter Lamont McGill, 34, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on March 9.

Douglas Mowry, 52, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, no operator license, leaving scene of accident, pretrial conference on March 9.

Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 16.

Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on March 16.

Ashley Smith, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 17 counts, pretrial conference on Feb. 28.

Teresa Fay Smith, 56, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on March 2.

David Staggs, 42, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, summons on March 9.

Steven Turner, 29, first-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree fleeing/evading police, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Heather R. Wright, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on March 9.

Jolena A. Blevins, 45, receiving stolen property under $1,000, pretrial conference on March 2.

Korey Henry, 34, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree stalking, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 14.

Korey Deshawn Henry, 34, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 14.

Rex A. Littleton, 34, operating on suspended/revoked license, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Russell Martin, 26, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.