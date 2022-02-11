Feb. 3, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Jessica Ray, 38, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lee Allen Karboesky, 39, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ryan Matthew Walker, 26, failure to appear, notice on March 10.

Joseph Schwartz, 43, theft by failure to make required disposition of property under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 10.

Darrell Smith, 19, attempted theft by unlawful taking from contents of vehicle under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Scarlett Tiffany Coyle, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 10.

Jason L. Steele, 38, speeding 23 miles over limit $23 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90 days with conditional release, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle $35 fine.

John D. Bailey, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 10.

Shayne Harmon, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., dismissed without prejudice.

Wendell Travis Morris, 32, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, summons on March 17.

Ryan Tanner Reed, 27, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on March 10.

Joseph L. Wagoner, 28, reckless driving, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 10.

Brandon S. Edwards, 29, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof.

Kristy L. Napier, 40, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 17.

Dustin Feltner, 26, second-degree wanton endangerment two counts, pretrial conference on March 17.

Michael D. Jolly, 66, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, pretrial conference on March 17.

Taylor O’Connor, 27, pretrial conference on March 10.

Sabrina Masters, 22, second-degree forgery, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on March 10.

Lordale Grandison, 59, speeding 18 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, possession of marijuana, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on March 17.

Ira Williams, 55, third-degree sexual abuse, pretrial conference on Feb. 10.

Kristy C. Campbell, 43, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 3.

Wesley Highfield, 37, second-degree stalking, harassing communications, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 17.

Nicole Silvey, 41, first-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on March 3.

William E. Mekelburg, 49, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Feb. 17.

Roger Harmon, 56, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on March 17.

Sidney Raine Stephens, 26, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on March 10.

Richard Ray Boswell, 48, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on April 21.

Richard Ray Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on April 21.

Richard Ray Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, pretrial conference on April 21.

Richard Ray Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on April 21.

Richard Ray Boswell, 48, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on April 21.

Richard Ray Boswell, 48, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on April 21.

Richard Ray Boswell, 48, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on April 21.

Gregory A. Hesler, 39, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 10.

Bryan Earlywine, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on March 17.

Ronnie Goodwin, 42, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Feb. 17.

Jane Coghe, 36, second-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, drug paraphernalia, giving officer false identifying information, first-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 10.

Jamie Hudson, 31, fourth-degree assault dating violence, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 10.

Joshua C. Prater, 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances third offense, reckless driving, driving while on telephone, failure to wear seat belts, driving on DUI suspended license second offense in five years, failure to produce insurance card, following another vehicle too closely, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 10.

Ryan Lewis, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense two counts, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 10.

Adam T. Fearin, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 17.

Ronald Vibbert, 42, misuse of electronic information-automatic banking fund, bound to grand jury.

Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on March 17.

Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on March 17.

Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking two counts, second-degree fleeing/evading police, pretrial conference on March 17.

Paul Bellamy, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on March 3.

Paul Bellamy, 51, menacing, pretrial conference on March 3.

Paul D. Bellamy, 51, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on March 3.

Paul D. Bellamy, 51, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 3.

William Gifford, 42, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances third offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 10.

William R. Gifford, 42, reckless driving, driving on DUI suspended license third offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances fourth offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 10.