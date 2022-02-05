Mason County District Court

Feb. 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Steven None Brown, 43, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating vehicle with expired license $100 fine, court costs waived.
Jessica Lynn Caudill, 34, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michael England, 47, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, operating on expired license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jacquelyn Nicole Hargett, 40, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Clayton S. Rapp, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 16.
Jeffery Sizemore, 59, failure to maintain insurance, $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.
John Sparks, 40, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, bound to grand jury.
Heather Auerbach Aslan, 51, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Heather Alena Auerbach Aslan, 51, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Pam Bryant, 61, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on March 7.
Myrtle Fraley, 35, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Justin Dale Logan, 40, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on April 4.
Michael T. Nickerson, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dorian Shawn Bevins, 31, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 9.
Bryan S. Campbell, 29, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 28.
Bryan S. Campbell, 29, third-degree assault on an officer/non communicable bodily fluid, pretrial conference on Feb. 28.
Bryan Scott Campbell, 29, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, bound to grand jury.
Bryan Scott Campbell, 29, third-degree assault on corrections officer, third-degree terroristic threatening, bound to grand jury.
Luke A. Carpenter, 26, person 18-20 purchasing/other purchasing alcohol, $250 fine, court costs waived.
Cynthia M. Cox, 28, importing heroin, importing carfentanil, fentanyl or it’s derivatives, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 9.
James D. Fryman, 36, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing/evading police, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, resisting arrest, operating on suspended/revoked license, third-degree burglary, menacing, disregarding traffic control device, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 9.
Anthony E. Kirlew, 38, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, bound to grand jury.
Summer D. Lennex, 30, improper display of registration plates, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Summer Dawn Lennex, 30, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Summer Dawn Lennex, 30, second-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Russell Stuart Martin, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Ricky W. Meade, 23, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 21.
Brandon M. Neal, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on March 2.
Brandon Michael Neal, 28, flagrant non support, pretrial conference on March 2.
Gerald R. Roush, 58, first-degree burglary, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 9.
Darrell Smith, 19, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.