Miami names Dean’s List student

February 02, 2022
Jan. 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Lauren Elizabeth Vice, 25, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.
Jason D. Conn, 34, receiving stolen property under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rajhuan K. Lofton, 41, failure to maintain insurance two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rajhuan K. Lofton, 41, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Orlando J. Oramas, 42, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, failure to appear, summons on March 3.
Sylvia Riley, 44, operating on expired license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Danielle Desiray Dotson, 28, obstructed vision/windshield dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Veronica Ann Jones, 26, one headlight, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, improper equipment, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on March 3.
Jacob R. Rose, 39, improper passing, operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs/alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, reckless driving, pretrial conference on July 7.
Sabrina Masters, 22, second-degree forgery, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on Feb. 3.
Lisa Coyle, 49, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 17.
Tiffany Boswell, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Feb. 10.
Samantha Lynn Purcell, 29, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on Feb. 10.
Brittany Vasquez, 34, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 17.
Joshua Tyler Henderson, 25, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on March 17.
Nicholas Giles, 20, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, summons on March 3.
Buel Richardson, 52, failure to produce insurance card, leaving scene of accident, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference on March 17.
Tiffany Cruey, 38, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on March 10.
Andrew J. Cupp, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Andrew J. Cupp, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Gary Fetters, 56, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.
Jonathan Salyers, 36, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, bound to grand jury.
Matthew Schwab, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, third-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.
Jonathan R. Abner, 38, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Feb. 10.
Ronald Vibbert, 42, misuse of electronic information, pretrial hearing on Feb. 3.
Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Feb. 3.
Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conferene on Feb. 3.
Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, theft by unlawful taking two counts, second-degree fleeing/evading the police, pretrial conference on Feb. 3.