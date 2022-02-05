Miami names Dean’s List student

February 5, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The part-time dean’s list at Miami University Regionals is reserved for students with a 3.6 or higher GPA who were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours during the fall 2021 semester.

Jacob Clubb of Sardinia, Ohio, is being recognized for academic excellence.

Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

