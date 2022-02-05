Lewis County District Court

Feb. 2, Judge Brian C. McCloud presiding:

Joshua Hall, 30, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree persistent felony offender, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joshua Hall, 30, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree persistent felony offender, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Shannon Howard, 38, shock probation in felony convictions, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Melissa G. Morgan, 32, third-degree rape no force two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

