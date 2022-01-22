Mason County District Court

Jan. 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Charles Cooper, 55, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Charles C. Cooper, 55, operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs/alcohol first offense, possession of marijuana, controlled substance prescription not in original container, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brent A. Cornett, 32, attempted theft by unlawful taking two counts, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree attempted fleeing/evading police, not guilty plea, pretrial conference Jan. 24.
Brent Austin Cornett, 32, possession of marijuana, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
Jessica D. Hamm, 35, no/expired registration plates, $25 fine and court costs waived.
John Wesley Hardin, 52, no license in possession, $50 fine plus court costs.
William R. Honea, 53, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 21.
Gabrielle L. Hopson, 22, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Cecelia Lutz, 19, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, person 18-20 having another purchase alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 9.
Douglas Mowry, 52, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, no operator license, leaving scene of accident, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Noah Dee Neal, 23, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense, $25 fine plus court costs.
Joel A. Pruitt, 32, speeding five miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Justin S. Davis, 32, bomb threats, pretrial conference on Feb. 21.
Justin S. Davis, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Feb. 21.
Frankie A. Elliott, 47, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on March 16.
Bradley Fields, 33, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Myrtle Fraley, 35, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Feb. 2.
Jose Ramirez, 25, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 21.
Teresa Fay Smith, 56, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Amy Vice, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 21.
Jolena A. Blevins, 45, receiving stolen property under $1,000, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Walter A. Burch III, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, first-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, bound to grand jury.
Bryan S. Campbell, 29, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 2.
Bryan Scott Campbell, 29, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 2.
Bryan Scott Campbell, 29, third-degree assault inmate on corrections employee, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 2.
Sunshine Carpenter, 42, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.
David L. Dalton, 38, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Feb. 28.
David L. Dalton, 38, no/expired registration plates, improper registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 28.
Brandon Hughes, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, receiving stolen property under $1,ooo, second-degree criminal trespassing, bound to grand jury.
Amanda Kathleen Kincaid, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
James McKee, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, pretrial hearing Jan. 24.
Ashley Smith, 36, theft by unlawful taking, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of controlled substances under $10,000 17 counts, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
David Staggs, 42, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Feb. 16.
Steven Turner, 29, first-degree fleeing/evading police, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.