Lewis County District Court

January 22, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Jan. 18, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:

Amanda Hill, 39, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Charles Holt, 30, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Troy D. Johnson, 38, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Adam Moore, 40, probation violation two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Timothy Small, failure to appear, show cause.

Ira Baker, 44, failure to appear, show cause.

