SNHU announces President’s List

January 14, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List:

Brandon Scheek of Ripley, Ohio, Meghann Moore of Hamersville, Ohio, Allison Burton of Seaman, Ohio, Roxanna McNeilan of West Union, Ohio, Meghan Hawthorn of West Union and Michelle Clark of Ripley.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.

Trending Recipes