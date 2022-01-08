Lewis County District Court

January 07, 2022
Jan. 4, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Jolena A. Blevins, 45, receiving stolen property under $1,000, pretrial conference on Jan. 19.
Rachel L. Boyd, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, public intoxication of controlled substances, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Jan. 10.
Robert S. Gooding, 28, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding traffic control device, pretrial hearing on Jan. 12.
Tyron M. Rice, 16, speeding 15 miles over limit two counts, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Florence L. Schrader, 49, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 9.
Harley D. Boyd, 22, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Zachary C. Warren, 28, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rickey Ray Woodruff, 46, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, serve 180 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Raymond Boschert, 26, attempt to tamper with physical evidence, serve 180 says with conditional release, court costs waived.
Jerry Lee Cooper, 44, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, no/expired registration plates, display of illegal/altered registration plate, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
David Lee Dalton, 38, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Thomas Jacob Henderson, 53, local city ordinance, dismissed.
Michael Lee Justice, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Summer D. Lennex, 30, improper display of registration plates, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Summer Dawn Lennex, 30, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dexter Lamont McGill, 34, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Charles L. McHugh, 60, second-degree attempted burglary, alcohol intoxication in a public place, pretrial conference on March 7.
Ashley D. Messer, 32, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Ashley Dawn Messer, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, third-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brittany Powell, 28, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Lesley A. Waddell, 36, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.
Stephen Wagler, 55, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on April 6.
Patricia L. Hargett, 38, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.
Garvis Howington, 35, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 10.
Brandon Hughes, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, receiving stolen property under $1,000, second-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 19.
Marty Morris, 28, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Feb. 2.
Ronald G. Vibbert, 42, third-degree assault on an officer two counts, bound to grand jury.