Mason County District Court

Dec. 15, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Isaac Anderson, 59, no operator license, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Felicia Ann Beers, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Bryan S. Doherty, 45, theft by unlawful taking, serve 90 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Barry Kent Fields, 37, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Tiffany Anne Scott, 36, one headlight, vehicle head/tail light color violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear summons on Jan. 19, 2022.
Teresa Fay Smith, 56, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 19, 2022.
Travis Stacy, 34, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nicholas K. Brough, 31, inciting a riot, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Jerry Lee Cooper, 44, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, no/expired registration plates, display of altered/illegal registration plates, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Daniel Bryan Criss, 29, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol third offense, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Christopher K. Fite, 34, third-degree sexual abuse, pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2022.
Myrtle Fraley, 35, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Jan. 19, 2022.
Daniella D. Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Daniella D. Fulton, 32, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Daniella Denyse Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Daniella Denyse Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Anthony Carl Hamm, 39, improper passing, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Justin Dale Logan, 40, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Jan. 19, 2022.
Jeremiah C. Meeks, 40, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, driving on DUI suspended license, pretrial conference on Jan. 3, 2022.
Jacob S. Morgan, 30, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, bench trial on Dec. 22.
Floyd Edward Skidmore, 47, speeding 24 miles over limit, $48 fine plus court costs.
Carl Ray Swim, 50, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Travis Whisner, 18, fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Kevin B. Askins, 57, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Melanie A. Bertram. 48, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Stephanie Renee Denton, 36, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Jan. 12, 2022.
Jessie Jordan, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Dec. 20.
Jessie O. Jordan, 36, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Charles L. McHugh, 60, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Charles L. McHugh, 60, second-degree attempted burglary, alcohol intoxication in a public place, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Ashley D. Messer, 32, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Ashley Dawn Messer, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, third-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Marty Morris, 28, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.