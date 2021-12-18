Cumberlands announces Dean’s List for fall 2021

December 18, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, a full course load, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

The following students from the local area made the Dean’s List:

Jordanna Tolliver of Tollesboro; Tessa Gray of May’s Lick; and Alexis Corcoran of Mount Orab, Ohio.

