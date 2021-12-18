President’s List at University of the Cumberlands

December 11, 2021
Dec. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Eric Spencer Vancamp, 38, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to notify DOT of address change, show cause hearing paid in full.
Cheyenne Baker, 23, speeding 15 miles over limit $30 fine, improper passing $20 fine plus court costs.
Steaven Matthew Bauer, 27, second-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2022.
Jamie L. Brooks, 31, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Dec. 14.
Noah Conner, 25, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michael England, 47, theft of services, show cause hearing paid in full.
Michael Dale England, 47, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2022.
Michael Dale England, 47, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2022.
Catlyn Ann Giles, 27, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.
Brandon L. Hadden, 39, license plate not legible, operating on suspended/revoked license, second-degree fleeing/evading police, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2022.
Earl Thomas Halleran, 84, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Jan. 11, 2022.
Kimberly M. Holliman, 39, first-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Dec. 14.
Jessica Marie Hudson, 33, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Shaun E. Kaeff, 41, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Billy J. Littleton, 41, parent/custodian send child to school, $50 fine waive court costs.
Jessie E. Martin, 34, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Cheryl Rhoden, 46, local county ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 18, 2022.
Stephanie L. Ruf, 42, first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12, failure to report child abuse or neglect first offense, bench trial on Feb. 1, 2022.
Matthew Paul Smitson, 37, disregarding stop sign $20 fine, no/expired registration plates $100 fine plus court costs.
Jonnie D. Thompson, 59, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear bench warrant issued.
Jonnie Dean Thompson, 59, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jonnie Dean Thompson, 59, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Vanessa Impson, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense two counts, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.
James E. McKee, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, bound to grand jury.
Ricky A. Tully, 39, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.
Melanie A. Bertram, 48, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Dec. 14.
Thomas Alan Bridewell, 48, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Dec. 14.
Samantha Amye Stevens, 34, speeding five miles over limit, one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 1, 2022.