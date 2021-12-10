OWL Club meets

The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its December meeting the evening of Tuesday, December 7, at deSha’s.

President Carla welcomed ten members in attendance. The blessing was given by Susan Iery. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the November meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Kate Zweigart. Seconded by Kathy Phillips. Approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was given by Sara Fryman. Making motion to accept the report was Kathy Phillips. Seconded by Susan Iery. Approved by all.

A donation was received in memory of Russ Newsome, Millie Newsome and Wayne Cooper. Members are very grateful for the wonderful donation.

Members briefly discussed names submitted for the 2022 Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund.

A collection was taken for Christmas with a Cop. Members collected $100 for the program.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, January 4, at the Dinner Bell. Members will bring items for the next fundraiser, the Valentine’s Basket give-away to be held in February. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Sharon Cooper. Seconded by Sara Fryman. The meeting was adjourned.

After the business portion of the meeting members enjoyed a Christmas gift exchange.

