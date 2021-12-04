If you are against solar…

Dear editor,

I want to address a letter submitted by Terry Anderson to the Ledger Independent on Nov. 20, 2021. It was disputing the need for solar farms in Mason County. The first complaint said that we needed this prime farmland to produce food and dairy. We have produced dairy here but there is only one operation left in the county because you can’t make a profit with it. Our other major source of income was tobacco. Every farm had a base. Now it takes a contract, and the tobacco companies don’t want tobacco from us. Only a few producers remain in the county. That leaves grain and beef cattle. It means lots of expensive equipment or lease your land and get a job in town or sell your farm. Our beautiful rolling prime farmland was not meant for continuous row cropping.

The article also talks about the rising population in Kentucky. That’s not happening in Mason County. We are the same population that we have been since 1960. That’s 60 years with no growth.

The next complaint is that proponents of solar are putting the property tax revenues on a spreadsheet and manipulating the results. The spreadsheet belongs to our PVA. He has produced the tax figures we use. Bare farmland in Mason County is assessed at $289 per acre. If a solar farm comes, the assessment will go to $9,286 per acre and the tax will be $100 dollars per acre. If there are 7,000 acres of solar farms the tax revenue for the county will be $700,000 instead of $75,362. There will also be a tangible tax or a payment in leu of taxes that will be collected. We don’t know what that will be but at Mount Orab’s solar farm it was $9,000 per megawatt.

The next issue is that we would not get any of the electricity produced by the solar farms. I am not an expert but this is how I think the grid works. These solar farms will produce electricity. It will be sent up to the grid owned by EKPC. EKPC will charge the solar farm a fee for handling it. The solar farm will add this fee to the amount of their expense, add their profit and bill the purchaser (Amazon, Ford Motor Co., etc.) for the electricity. The electricity does not flow directly to the purchaser, it just goes into the pool of electricity on the grid. It’s like a bucket of water. The solar farm adds a cup of water to the bucket. Amazon takes a cup of water out. The electricity produced in Mason County is in the bucket and whatever Mason County needs will be taken out. It is most likely produced on Mason County solar farms, but some may have been produced by power plants in other locations. It’s homogenous.

Another issue is that the solar companies have no ties to Mason County. Our current factories and national chains are the ones without ties. When solar companies spend a billion dollars here, they will have the largest ties in the county, and it will last for many years. Solar energy is the least expensive form of electricity. Unlike the fossil fuel power generators who must build the plant and then purchase the fuel, the Solar companies don’t have to pay for the sun, so it becomes very economical. Acciona, Innergex and National Grid, the companies planning solar farms, are not fly-by-nighters but are large, well rated companies listed on national stock exchanges. My leasing company is Acciona Energy LLC, a Delaware company.

Issues that we have dealt with before are still concerns of the CVoMC. There is a very good decommissioning plan that the PUC siting board will enforce and will soon become a law in the state of Kentucky. Noise, recycling, and soil erosion will be delt with by the State Siting Board and the local Board of Adjustments. History has shown that property values have not been negatively affected by solar farms. Recent sales of property adjoining solar leased land in Mason County have sold very quickly at substantial profits

The last complaint is that these foreign companies, with no ties to Mason County, are going to rip off our country and its taxpayers with those terrible tax credits. The truth is that the companies are offered investment tax credits by the Federal Government. The government offers this to entice them into investing in energy-producing facilities for our economy. The amount of the credit is 26 perce nt of their investment credit property, which is determined by the IRS. They receive this as a reduction in their income taxes. They must make a profit first and then their taxes get reduced. If they don’t make a profit and owe taxes, they don’t get the tax credit. The companies will pay income taxes and property taxes in Kentucky, and they won’t use any taxpayer funds to pay for their solar farms.

All three of these companies anticipate building solar farms in Mason and Fleming Counties at a cost of just under a billion dollars. They will inject lots of cash into our economy especially in the form of 85 million dollars in payroll over about a five-year period. One megawatt of solar energy will power 164 homes. Our four solar farms would power 154,000 homes. The opponents of solar can’t come up with any reason to reject this opportunity other than it disturbs their view. They don’t own the land or the view; they just want to tell us how to manage it. If they were faced with the same choices that farmers have, they would lease too. This is by far the best use of our prime farmland. If you are against solar, you are against Mason County.

Dave Clarke

May’s Lick