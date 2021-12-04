Mason County property transfers

December 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Western Lewis Rectorville Water and Gas District to Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet and Department of Highways, Two Tracts Mason County, $9,450.

Mark Weiss and Anna Weiss to Michael T. Kern, 31021 Kentucky 435, $42,000.

Marlo Properties LLC to Christina Price and Rickey Price, 4015 Lowell Road May’s Lick, $66,000.

Clinton Bramel Bramel Jr. and Mary J. Bramel to Drew Castle and Laura Castle, 6037 Mill Creek Road May’s Lick, $475,000.

Garcia Ann Beckett to Terrell Franklin, Jai Franklin and Anita Franklin, 334 East Fifth Street, $10,000.

Erica Ezell to Timothy Diephouse and Mark Dyer, 2015 Old Main Street, $19,000.

Thomas Stanton to Melissa Ashcraft, 6014 Old North Fork Road, no monetary consideration.

USDA to Christopher Mouw, 7356 Mount Carmel Road, $30,000.

Shae Mckay and Chad McKay to Sarah L. Jimison Thomas, 839 Meadowcrest, $263,000.

Wells Fargo Bank NA and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to James Linville and Christy Linville, $11,000.

Cedarwood Estates Inc. to Kleier Homes Inc., 2340 Cedarwood Drive, $25,000.

Angela Spencer and Christopher Spencer to Shirley Smalley, Jackie Smalley, Janet Miller, Kathy Miller, Kit Carson Miller, Terry Florence, Robin Warrick and Gary Warrick, 6221 Parker Lane May’s Lick, $1.

Shirley Smalley, Jackie Smalley, Janet Miller, Kathy Miller, Kit Carson Miller, Terry Florence, Robin Warrick and Gary Warrick to Vernon Troyer and Heidi Troyer, 6221 Parker Lane, $80,000.

Allen W. Patton Sr. and Allen W. Patton to James L. Martin, 413 Clark Street, $25,000.

Christopher A. Linback and Ashley D. Linback to Kelly Dean Faulkner and Reeda Kay Faulkner, Lot 49 and 50 Elmcroft Estates, $15,000.

Richard Huber and Donna T. Huber to Tony W. Doyle and Renee L. Doyle, 2289 Mefford Fort Drive, $117,500.

Susan Louise Kachler to Rick’s Tavern LLC, 6009 Parker Lane May’s Lick, $162,000.

C. W. Day and Vicky Day to Brenda O. Littleton, 1064 Maple Ridge Road, $163,000.

David K. Loney to Tammy Mastin, 5002 Wilson Avenue May’s Lick, $5,000.

Trending Recipes