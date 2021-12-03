Flemingsburg officials earn awards for training

December 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Kentucky League of Cities recognized several Flemingsburg city officials for reaching levels of distinction in the League’s City Officials Training Center. Awards included the following:

Mayor Robert Money ‒ Level III Master of City Governance

Councilmember Angela Graham ‒ Level II Excellence in City Governance

Police Chief Brian Bowling ‒ Level II Excellence in City Governance and Level 1 Achievement in City Governance

City Clerk Joetta Marshall ‒ Level 1 Achievement in City Governance

Councilmember Danny Carpenter ‒ Level 1 Achievement in City Governance

COTC is a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“The KLC COTC program is just one way KLC works to serve our members,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “Through the program, city officials receive a variety of training opportunities. We appreciate the willingness of Flemingsburg city officials to take part in these events. It is a testament to their dedication to quality governance at the local level.”

“The City of Flemingsburg is very grateful to the Kentucky League of Cities for the training they provide to our council and staff to assure us we are performing our duties in the most efficient and legal manner possible,” remarked Mayor Money.

The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.

The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.

The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.

Trending Recipes