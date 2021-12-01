HOW YOU SEE IT

November 26, 2021
Nov. 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Troy Abercrombie, 56, local city ordinance dismissed without prejudice.
Christopher Glenn Bothman, 41, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, possessing license when revoked, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Eric Bricker, 39, first-degree criminal trespassing, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Alan D. Delisle, 43, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
S. Trent Ionna, 33, speeding 22 miles over limit $44 fine plus court costs, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed with proof.
Champ None Jones, 87, failure to produce insurance card, operating on expired license, failure to appear, summons on Jan. 5, 2022.
David R. King, 23, operating on suspended/revoked license, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Seeley S. Morgan, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kyler L. Novak, 21, rear license not illuminated, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notice on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jazmine Renae Saunders, 17, failure to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Tiffany Dawn Scurlock, 32, theft by unlawful taking under $500, serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Loretta D. Stanton, 55, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Zachary C. Warren, 18, third-degree criminal mischief, summons on Jan. 5, 2022 for restitution.
Raymond Boschert, 26, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
William R. Hanna, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 8.
Jacob S. Morgan, 30, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Andrew Gordon Ormes, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, menacing, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
William Archie Polley, 30, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Jan. 5, 2022.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Timothy M. Stone, 31, first-degree sexual misconduct, serve 14 days to felony time, court costs waived.
Carl Ray Swim, 50, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Lakeisha J. Wallace, 24, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Kevin B. Askins, 57, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Melanie A. Bertram, 58, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Ricky Flinders, 39, theft by deception under $10,000, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Ricky Flinders, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Patricia L. Hargett, 39, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Patricia Lee Hargett, 39, controlled substance prescription not in original container, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Clifford Teegarden, 59, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.