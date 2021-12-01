HOW YOU SEE IT

December 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

It’s beginning to look like Christmas

Downtown Maysville is decorated beautifully. I especially love living in a town like Maysville at this time of year. Everywhere looks like Christmas and people are a little kinder, happier and giving to each other. There is always a sense of community in Maysville but at Christmas time folks really come together.

Getting there

Well, they are finally getting the roads fixed downtown, not a minute too soon with the weather coming in like it is. I would have hated trying to drive those roads on ice. Took them long enough.

Take care of your pets

People, please take care of your pets this time of year. I see animals out in the cold every day and night the poor things. Some of these dogs and cats look old, I wonder how many people are turning their old pets out in this weather to make room for the new Christmas present pet. If that’s where all these animals are coming from people should be ashamed and don’t deserve animals.

Trending Recipes