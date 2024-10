Abigail Wardlow of Georgetown, Ohio, was recently a cast member for Marietta College’s performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” All five performances were in front of a packed audience in the Friederich Theater.

Wardlow, who is majoring in Musical Theatre, performed as Olive Ostrovsky in the production. Wardlow is a graduate of St. Patrick High School.

Instructor Melissa Grande was the director.