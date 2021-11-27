Abigail Wardlow Singing in Marietta College’s Annual Christmas with the Choirs Concert

November 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Abigail Wardlow of Georgetown, Ohio, is one of more than 30 students who are singing in Marietta College’s annual Christmas with the Choirs concert at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption.

Wardlow, a graduate of St. Patrick High School, is majoring in musical theatre.

The concert, which is under the direction of Director of Choral Activities Dr. Jay Dougherty, is free and open to the public. Attendees are required to wear a mask due to COVID-19 precautions.

Trending Recipes