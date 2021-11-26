Mason County property transfers

November 26, 2021

Jim Grover Rees and James Rees to Jim Grover Rees, 2329 Old Main Street, no monetary consideration.

Mary Hargett Abney and Mary K. H. Abney to ODF Holdings LLC, 21 East Fourth Street, $210,000.

Fleming County Monument LLC to J and J Monuments LLC, 1515 Forest Avenue, $125,000.

Robert Roe and Lorita Roe to Dykes Properties LLC, 227-229 Market Street, $165,900.

Stuart Hiles and Whitney C. Hiles to Tiffany D. Fryman, 382 Skyline Drive, $145,400.

Darrell D. Hunt and Denise E. Hunt to Eric Peterson and Heather Peterson, 7174 Mount Carmel Road, $258,000.

Steven Troyer and Orpha Troyer to Menno Schwattz, 5.148 Acre Tract West Side of Kentucky 11, $95,000.

Christopher A. Linback and Ashley D. Linback to John Summerfield and Joyce Stanfield Summerfield, 1079 Smith Terrace, $710,000.

Amy A. Huber to Christopher A. Linback and Ashley D. Linback, 1103 Ashpointe Drive, $435,000.

