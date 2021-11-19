HOW YOU SEE IT

Govern by committee

Yes I can’t be on any of the committees in Maysville because I live in Ohio. I wish you would start a committee over the roads, to get them fixed and to not have it take forever getting them fixed. They are always so tore up that they tear up your vehicles.

Facebook not required

The Mason County Joint Planning Commission’s public meeting about the solar draft at the Community College on Nov. 16 and 18 does not sound much like a public meeting if the public cannot physically attend. Not everyone has Facebook, please correct these oversights.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Anyone can attend but because it is on MCTC property, the commission must abide by its rules. That means only so many allowed into the auditorium at a time. However, the meeting will be live-streamed so those at the college but outside the meeting room can see what is going on inside.)

