May’s Lick Homemakers learn about salads

November 19, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
The May’s Lick Homemakers met Nov. 10, at the May’s Lick Christian Church. President Martha Boyd called the meeting to order with nine members and guest Tina Hackney in attendance. A moment of silence for veterans was observed and all were encouraged to thank veterans for their service.

Diane Poe reported the club’s entertainment basket raffle at the November county homemakers bazaar was won by Sue Teegarden. One half of the proceeds raised by the bazaar raffle will go toward the Mason County Homemakers scholarship fund.

Martha Boyd distributed the 2021-22 Mason County Homemaker yearbooks and asked for monthly volunteers for hostesses.

Family and Individual committee chairperson Jackie Whalen discussed using the hand symbol for distress. Environmental and Housing committee chairperson Cathy Sweeney discussed home fire safety. International committee chairperson Diane Poe reported the opening of international borders. Bonnie Hamilton coordinated the sending of greeting and get well cards.

Sensational Salads was the monthly lesson. Members enjoyed a salad lunch prepared by Martha Boyd, Bonnie Hamilton, Diane Poe and Cathy Sweeney.

The December meeting will be held at the home of Martha Boyd.

