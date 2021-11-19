Eastern High Honor Roll released

November 19, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The following students made the honor roll at Eastern High School:

Ninth grade, Ayden Baldwin, Ruthie Barrow, Andrew Campbell, Kaitlyn Colgate, Kennedy Dunseith, Kevin Dunseith, Kyle Gorton, Mya Hamilton, Faith Hedge, Isabelle Huff, Landen Koehler, Jayden Linville, Emilee Moermond, Pryce Murphy, Jackson Prine, Emmie Rager, Olivia Shelton, Brandolyn Shular, Kallie Smallwood, Amberlynn Whitaker, Jenny Whitley, Kara Woollard and Lilly Yuppa.

Tenth grade, Cadance Bolar, Breanna Faul, Mason Faul, Madison Gould, Antoinette Grimes, Wyatt Haupt, Addison Jones, Colt Kitchen, Ryleigh Koehler, Evan Little, Emma Litzinger, Burak Maranli, Lauren McIntosh, Pierce Meltebrink, Rebecca Moore, Karson Overstake, Lydia Richey, Wylee Sawyers, Alexis Weaver and Matthew Yockey.

Eleventh grade, Kyle Berry, Jesstina Downing, Lacey Dunseith, Kadance Garrison, Alexander Gillespie, Katherine Gorton, Kaylee Helton, Jacqueline Jodrey, Hendrix Likerman, Abbygayle Malin, Maria Perry, Alynna Schumacher and Aiden Wilhelmy.

Twelfth grade, Thomas Barrow, Jalyn Burton, Jasmine Gorton, Gabriel Moore, Jenna Puckett and Kyra Smith.

Trending Recipes