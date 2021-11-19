Orangeburg Lion’s Club holds monthly meeting

The Orangeburg Lions Club held its bi-monthly meeting on Nov. 15, with President Donnie Toller calling the meeting to order. Ten members answered the roll call. PDG Shelby Trimble led the group in the Pledge to the American Flag and also gave the invocation.

The secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble, and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a seconded by Wilda Frye.

The treasurer’s report was giving by Debbie Newberry, and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Rocky Schildnecht and a seconded by John David Frye.

Committee reports:

The Lions Club Community Center has been used by many families for funeral dinners.

A motion to have one meeting per month beginning in December lasting through March. The meeting to be held on the third Monday of the month. The motion was made by Garnet Trimble and seconded by Wilda Frye. The motion carried. There was one correction to this motion: There will be no meeting on Dec. 6; however, there will be a Lions Christmas Party at 6 p.m.

A motion was made by PDG Shelby Trimble to not have a zone meeting during the month of December, however a zone meeting could possibly be held on the third Monday of January. The motion carried by voice vote with a second by Rocky Schildnecht.

A motion was made by PDG Shelby Trimble to give the fire department $350 to help with buying Christmas presents for some families in the community. The motion passed by voice vote with a second from Mary Dixon.

A kind gesture was also made by PDG Shelby Trimble for all of us to bring canned vegetables to the Christmas party for donations at Christmas. The Club members present were all in agreement with this thought.

A motion was made by John David Frye with a second by Rocky Schildnecht to dismiss the meeting at 6:55 p.m. The motion carried.

