Orangeburg Lion’s Club holds monthly meeting

November 13, 2021
Nov. 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Larry Cole Allphin, 52, failure to wear seat belts, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Harley L. Blank, 21, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 8.
Raymond Boschert, 26, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial hearing on Nov. 15.
Michelle Campbell, 46, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 8.
Ricky Flinders, 39, theft by deception under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 22.
Ricky Flinders, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.
Damarco None Gonzalez, 18, speeding five miles over limit $5 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine plus court costs.
Cora Marie Grogan, 22, speeding five miles over limit $5 fine plus court costs.
Dalton Keith Hesler, 23, failure to wear seat belts, failure to notify DOT of address change, no brake lights, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Josh Hesler, 21, resident hunting/trapping without permit, dismissed with proof.
Candiace Lawrence, 28, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dexter Lamont McGill, 34, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 8.
Jeremiah C. Meeks, 40, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Dylan Pemberton, 17, speeding 20 miles over limit $40 fine, no operator license $100 fine, court costs waived.
Caitlin E. Tucker, 22, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Lakeisha J. Wallace, 24, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 15.
Heather Auerbach Aslan, 51, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Dec. 8.
Heather Alena Auerbach Aslan, 51, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Dec. 8.
Charles Allen Holt, 30, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Mekenzie McCain, 23, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Floyd Edward Skidmore, 47, speeding 26 miles or more over limit, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Ashley Smith, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $1000, theft by unlawful taking or dispensing controlled substances under $10,000 17 counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James A. Evans, 50, criminal littering, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
James A. Evans Jr., 50, third-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.
Justin K. Evans, 36, third-degree burglary, hearing on Nov. 17.
Kayla Dawn Evans, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Kayla Dawn Evans, 34, fraudulent use of ID card of electronic code for benefits, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Amber Hall, 34, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Dec 1.
Amber Hall, 34, second-degree criminal trespassing, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec 1.
Amber L. Hall, 34, second-degree criminal trespassing, attempted theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Amber L. Hall, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Derek A. Hasselbrink, 45, first-degree sodomy, first-degree strangulation, bound to grand jury.
Georgette Sandra Little, drug paraphernalia serve 60 days with conditional release, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Gregory D. Moore, 62, public intoxication on controlled substances serve 90 days with conditional release, possession of marijuana, serve 30 days with conditional release, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense dismissed, court costs waived.
Gregory D. Moore, 62, attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.
Joseph Brian Reed, 37, first-degree promoting contraband, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.
John R. Reeves, 69, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, bound to grand jury.
Dwayne Sartin, 54, second-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 8.