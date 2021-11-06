Mason County District Court

Oct. 28, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Haley Nichole Bauer, 23, operating on expired license, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear DOT notified.
Nakala Bloomfield, 35, leaving scene of accident two counts, improper registration, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 22.
Russell F. Chandler, 34, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Russell F. Chandler, 34, failure to produce insurance card, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Melissa Jane Dearing, 38, following vehicle too closely $50 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed with proof, reckless driving $50 fine plus court costs.
Christopher K. Fite, 34, third-degree sexual abuse, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Myrtle Fraley, 35, harassing communications, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Daniella D. Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Daniella D. Fulton, 32, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Daniella Denyse Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Daniella Denyse Fulton, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Helena Nina Dawn Hensley, 43, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 8.
Ivan Poe, 28, harassing communications, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Christopher Ilijah Clark Reynolds, 26, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, speeding 25 miles over limit guilty must pay court costs.
Reba M. Rowland, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, dismissed.
Austin G. Stitt, 29, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed, no motorcycle license $100 fine, court costs waived.
James Robert Walker, 35, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 1.
James Robert Walker, 35, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify DOT of address change, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 1.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, first-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.
Delphia Marie Pitre, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.
Carl Ray Swim, 50, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Nov. 22.
Nathan Bellew, 41, speeding 26 miles over limit $52 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90/7 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Nathan Bellew, 41, flagrant non-support, not guilty plea, bound to grand jury.
Jolena Blevins, 45, harboring a vicious animal, $100 fine, court costs waived.
Darry W. Burton, 44, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 15.
Amber Hall, 34, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
Amber L. Hall, 34, second-degree criminal trespassing, attempted theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Nov. 3.
William Robert Mitchell, 36, any felony charge not covered by these codes, prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure minor/ sex offense, probable cause found bound to grand jury.
Danielle R. Neimier, 39, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal trespassing, bound to grand jury.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, speeding 15 miles over limit $30 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 probated plus court costs.
Anthony Turner, 22, first-degree robbery, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 8.
Anthony K. Turner, 22, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.
Lee Arthur West, 40, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.